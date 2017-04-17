Former Johnson County corrections worker sentenced for contraband, lewd behavior

A former Johnson County Department of Corrections employee was sentenced Monday to six months in jail for lewd behavior and trafficking in contraband.
Alyssa Jo Staats, 25, was initially charged last year with having unlawful sexual relations with an adult offender in the department’s Therapeutic Community, an intensive drug treatment program.
But in December, she pleaded no contest and was found guilty of amended charges of trafficking contraband in a correctional facility, obstructing a law enforcement officer and lewd and lascivious behavior.
On Monday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Staats to serve six months of “shock time” in jail as a condition of probation. She was placed on probation for two years.
