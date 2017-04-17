Woman is killed in two-car collision on Chouteau Trafficway

A woman was killed Monday morning after her car was sideswiped by another car, slammed into a retaining wall and then flipped over three times on Chouteau Trafficway near Front Street and Topping Avenue.
The victim’s name has not been released. Officers responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. The wreck happened on an elevated bridge span on Chouteau Trafficway, said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the police accident investigation unit.
A Saturn sedan and a Ford Mustang were southbound on Chouteau Trafficway when they sideswiped each other. The impact caused a collision and the Saturn swerved toward the right and hit a concrete retaining wall. The car then flipped over three times.
The female driver, who was alone in the car, died at the scene. The male driver of the Mustang was unharmed. He stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
