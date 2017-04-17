Reward up to $5,000 for information in beating death of Snowball the dog

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the person responsible for the fatal beating of a dog named Snowball earlier this year in Excelsior Springs.
Snowball, a 17-year-old dog owned by Excelsior Springs resident Lora Kingery, was severely beaten on Kingery’s front porch while she got ready for work on March 21, according to reports.
Kingery found the dog bleeding from the mouth. He died three days later from internal bleeding.
“This savage act shows complete contempt for an innocent creature like Snowball and all the humans who cared for this beloved dog,” Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the Humane Society, said in a statement. “We hope this reward will motivate someone to come forward so that justice can be served.”
The Humane Society of the United States reward is contingent upon information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people involved. An anonymous donor had previously put up $500 for information about those responsible.
“We hope the additional reward will motivate any witnesses, or others with information about this crime, to come forward and provide what they know to police,” Excelsior Springs police Staff Sergeant Larry Tarrant said.
Police have said it is possible that the suspect recorded the beating on video, and its investigation of the incident continues.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Investigations Division at (816) 630-2000.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
