Kansas City man allegedly shot by his brother in the East Bottoms has died, police say

A 43-year-old Kansas City man who was shot in the stomach allegedly by his brother on Sunday near the Phillips 66 gas station on Nicholson Avenue has died, police said.
The man’s name has not been released. The shooting led to a three-hour police standoff after the man suspected in the shooting fled to a residence in the 700 block of North Prospect Avenue and initially refused to surrender.
According to police, officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. The 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The 30-year-old man suspected in the shooting left the house and surrendered to police at 7:15 p.m.
