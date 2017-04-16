Crime

April 16, 2017 6:44 PM

Police in standoff with shooting suspect in KC’s Northeast area

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are at a standoff with a man who is suspected of shooting a man in the stomach near Nicholson and Prospect avenues this afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. and found the shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital. The victim is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled to a residence in the 2500 block of Nicholson. According to police, officers have spoken with the suspect, but the man will not leave the house.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @katybergen

