Police in standoff with shooting suspect in KC’s Northeast area

Kansas City police are at a standoff with a man who is suspected of shooting a man in the stomach near Nicholson and Prospect avenues this afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. and found the shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital. The victim is in serious but stable condition.
The suspect fled to a residence in the 2500 block of Nicholson. According to police, officers have spoken with the suspect, but the man will not leave the house.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @katybergen
