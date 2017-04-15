Man shot four times at Royal Ridge Apartments in KCK

A man was in critical condition after being shot four times outside a Kansas City, Kan. apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kan., police responded to a call to the Royal Ridge Apartments in the 7300 block of State Avenue about 4:22 p.m. A 47-year-old victim had three gunshot wounds in his torso and one in the groin area.
A police spokesman said multiple people saw the altercation.
Police are still searching for the shooting suspect, described as a black male with dreadlocks who may be driving a dark gray or blue 2010 Chevy Impala.
