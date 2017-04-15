Two-vehicle crash in KCK leaves one man dead, one in critical condition

One man was killed and his passenger was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.
Police said the wreck occurred about 12:30 a.m. near 55th Street and Metropolitan Avenue when a black Chevy Malibu heading north on South 55th Street struck an orange Honda Element that was attempting to turn into the Skyline Apartment Complex.
The driver of the Honda, 29, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. A male passenger in the Honda was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the male driver of the Malibu and three juvenile passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
