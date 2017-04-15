Crime

April 15, 2017 7:22 AM

Sobriety checkpoint in Kansas City nabs 11 for DUI, two fugitives

By Judy L. Thomas

jthomas@kcstar.com

Authorities caught 11 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence and arrested two fugitives during a sobriety checkpoint late Friday in Kansas City.

Kansas City police, working with the Missouri Highway Patrol, checked 692 cars at Missouri 152 and Green Hills Road.

Other charges resulting from the stops included two cases of driving while revoked or suspended; four narcotics citations; two cases of paraphernalia; two other traffic citations; and 17 warrants from Kansas City and one each from Clay County, Platte County and Independence.

Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over
Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County 2:27

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos