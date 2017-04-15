Sobriety checkpoint in Kansas City nabs 11 for DUI, two fugitives

Authorities caught 11 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence and arrested two fugitives during a sobriety checkpoint late Friday in Kansas City.
Kansas City police, working with the Missouri Highway Patrol, checked 692 cars at Missouri 152 and Green Hills Road.
Other charges resulting from the stops included two cases of driving while revoked or suspended; four narcotics citations; two cases of paraphernalia; two other traffic citations; and 17 warrants from Kansas City and one each from Clay County, Platte County and Independence.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
Comments