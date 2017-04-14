Registered sex offender in KC sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing two kids

A registered sex offender who sexually abused two siblings was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sodomy and child molestation.
Edward A. Mitts, 33, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on one count each of first-degree statutory sodomy and child molestation involving two siblings. A Clay County judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively.
Mitts pleaded guilty to the charges Feb. 15.
According to court records, Mitts had a prior sex offense in Jackson County in 2001, which required him to register as a sex offender.
Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said Mitts was an acquaintance of the victims’ family.
