Man with a long record of fraud convictions sentenced in Johnson County

A 64-year-old Johnson County man with a lengthy record of fraud convictions has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Joseph C. Matthews was sentenced Thursday in Johnson County District to four years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to securities fraud.
Matthews was also ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution.
It was the latest in a long list of fraud-related convictions for Matthews dating back to the late 1990s, according to court records.
The Johnson County real estate fraud case was prosecuted by the office of Kansas Securities Commissioner Josh Ney.
Ney’s office said in a press release that Matthews victimized seven residents in Johnson and Wyandotte counties he met through local churches.
He falsely told potential investors that he was a graduate of Harvard University, had a law degree and was a certified public accountant.
Matthews used money of the victims to pay personal expenses or to pay back previous investors, according to the securities commissioner.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments