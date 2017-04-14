Man caused three KC traffic crashes, had a gun and a bag of meth, say court docs

A 40-year-old man is facing federal drug and gun charges after causing three traffic crashes in Kansas City within a matter of minutes.
After the third collision during Wednesday evening rush hour, Michael Allrutz staggered out of his damaged Jaguar carrying a gallon-sized bag of methamphetamine, according to documents filed in federal court.
Allrutz is now charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Police say they also found a 9mm handgun in the wrecked Jaguar, and Allrutz is also charged with using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, Allrutz had just been released from prison on March 27 after serving time in a drug possession case.
On Wednesday, just before 5 p.m., his car struck a vehicle on Benton Boulevard. He continued driving and hit another vehicle on the Benton entrance ramp to Interstate 70.
He then began driving on I-70 before swerving across three lanes of traffic and colliding with a pickup truck.
That’s when witnesses told police he climbed out of the car carrying the plastic bag.
When police arrived, Allrutz was on a stretcher being treated by paramedics. The bag of drugs was found on the ground, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments