Crime

April 13, 2017 5:48 PM

Man arrested after shoving teacher at Blue Valley Middle School

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A man was arrested after shoving a teacher on the parking lot of Blue Valley Middle School.

According to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy, the teacher observed the man looking into cars parked on school property about 3:24 p.m. Thursday. The man pushed the teacher after she confronted him, and he ran into a wooded area nearby.

The teacher then called 911, Lacy said.

A lockdown was initiated at both Blue Valley Middle School and Blue River Elementary School, but students were already dismissed when the ordeal began, Lacy said.

The man, who Lacy said appeared to be under the influence of drugs or mentally incoherent, was arrested about 4:05 p.m. without incident. No serious injuries were reported.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over
Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County 2:27

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos