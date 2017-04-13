Man arrested after shoving teacher at Blue Valley Middle School

A man was arrested after shoving a teacher on the parking lot of Blue Valley Middle School.
According to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy, the teacher observed the man looking into cars parked on school property about 3:24 p.m. Thursday. The man pushed the teacher after she confronted him, and he ran into a wooded area nearby.
The teacher then called 911, Lacy said.
A lockdown was initiated at both Blue Valley Middle School and Blue River Elementary School, but students were already dismissed when the ordeal began, Lacy said.
The man, who Lacy said appeared to be under the influence of drugs or mentally incoherent, was arrested about 4:05 p.m. without incident. No serious injuries were reported.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments