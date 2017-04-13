Crime

April 13, 2017 12:56 PM

Kansas man charged with overseas travel to have sex with children

By Tony Rizzo

A Kansas man is facing numerous federal charges after allegedly traveling overseas to have sex with minors.

Anthony Shultz, 54, of Lindsborg, was named in an 11-count grand jury indictment handed down Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.

Shultz was initially charged last summer, but the new indictment adds additional charges involving more alleged victims.

He is now charged with sexually abusing three children, videotaping the abuse and sharing it online.

He is charged with engaging in illicit sexual contact with a minor, production and possession of child pornography, sex trafficking of children, selling or buying children and identity theft.

Authorities began investigating the case last April when the FBI received a tip that an American citizen was sexually abusing children in the Philippines and sharing videos online with others who paid to view them.

Agents traced the videos back to Shultz, according to the allegations.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

