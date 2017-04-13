Failure to register lands convicted sex offender in federal prison

A convicted sex offender was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City to four years and two months in federal prison for failing to register.
Donald D. Osgood was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where he pleaded guilty last November.
Osgood, 38, was convicted in Delaware in 1998 with having unlawful sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl, according to his plea agreement.
He was required to register as a sex offender after the conviction and notify officials in any county where he resided.
Osgood was previously registered as a sex offender in Arkansas and Kansas, according to court records.
But last June, he was found living at a Blue Springs motel and had not notified Jackson County authorities of his location.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments