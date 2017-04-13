Federal authorities warn of phone calls in nationwide jury duty scam

Scammers posing as government officials are targeting people across the country seeking money or personal information.
The U.S. Marshals Service said potential victims receive calls from someone claiming to be from the marshals service or another federal law enforcement agency.
People are told that they have missed jury duty and are told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.
The scammers use the names and titles of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, the names of judges and courtroom addresses to make the scam seem believable.
They are also able to “spoof” their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are from a legitimate government agency.
People should not provide money or personal information over the phone, the marshals service said.
Any such calls should be reported to local FBI or marshals service offices.
Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of the jury duty scam, identity theft or other scheme, you can file a complaint online with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.
