Former Weston man sentenced in $2.25 million steroid distribution case

A federal judge in Kansas City has sentenced a North Carolina man to four years in prison for leading a conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids.
Aaron Vincent Schweidler, 32, who formerly lived in Weston in Platte County, was also ordered to forfeit $2.25 million in illegal drug proceeds.
Schweidler pleaded guilty last November to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
He admitted in his plea that he and co-conspirators operated an Internet company, Power Trip, which sold anabolic steroids to customers across the United States.
Customers included minors and athletes, prosecutors said.
Four co-defendants have also pleaded guilty. One woman was sentenced to probation. The other three have not been sentenced.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
