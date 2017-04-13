KC police investigate a possible abduction of woman by a group in the Northeast area

Police were investigating the possible abduction of a woman by a group of men early Thursday in Kansas City’s Northeast area.
Police received a call about 2 a.m. about an outside disturbance near Garfield Elementary School at Elma Street and Prospect Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were told a group of men might have abducted a woman.
No other details were available from police.
KCTV was reporting that as many as five men forced the woman into a minivan that had a handicap plaque in the window. The minivan then sped away headed north on Prospect.
Police taped off the area while they investigated.
This story will be updated as further details become available.
