Jury recommends 25-year prison sentence for KC man convicted of killing girl, 14

A man convicted of murder in the 2015 death of a middle school student at a south Kansas City water park could face up to 25 years in prison when sentenced.
A Jackson County jury recommended up to 25 years in prison for Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, one of three defendants in the 2015 Bay Water Park death of a 14-year-old girl.
On Friday, Kennedy, 19, was found guilty of murder in the death of Alexis Kane, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School. The jury recommended a 15-year sentence for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action.
A judge will sentence Kennedy on May 31. Prosecutors said they will request that the sentences run consecutively.
Kennedy is the last of three co-defendants from Kansas City convicted in the case.
Last month, Isaac M. Carter, 20, was found guilty at trial of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the same case. Dominic McDaniel, 20, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Alexis was beaten and shot to death Jan. 11, 2015, at The Bay Water Park in the 7100 block of Longview Road in south Kansas City. Friends told police that she was killed after meeting someone she had been communicating with on Facebook.
All three defendants had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
McDaniel and Carter are scheduled to be sentenced April 28.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments