KC man charged in October killing outside Palmeras Disco

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in an October killing outside a Northeast neighborhood nightclub, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Juan J. Bravo-Leon, 24, is accused of shooting Andres Garcia-Jimenez on Oct. 30 outside Palmeras Disco at 6900 Executive Drive. He is charged with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents, police were called to the nightclub shortly after 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found 33-year-old Garcia-Jimenez, of Kansas City, dead in the parking lot.
Police also found a jacket left at the scene and, in one of its pockets, a cellphone that investigators linked to Bravo-Leon.
Witnesses told police that Bravo-Leon and Garcia-Jimenez had bumped into each other inside the club and argued. When Garcia-Jimenez left the club, according to court documents, Bravo-Leon followed him in the parking lot and confronted him. After firing a handgun once into the ground, Bravo-Leon allegedly shot Garcia-Jimenez in the chest.
When detectives questioned Bravo-Leon on Tuesday, according to court records, he said he shot Garcia-Jimenez by accident.
A warrant was issued for Bravo-Leon’s arrest Wednesday, according to court records. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments