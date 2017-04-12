Crime

April 12, 2017 1:28 PM

De Soto man accused of sex crimes involving 15-year-old girl

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 24-year-old De Soto man has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Dakota Nicholas Jacobs is charged in Johnson County District Court with contributing to a child’s misconduct and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged crimes occurred in December 2015 and January 2016, according to the complaint filed in court.

The charges were initially filed last August, but were dismissed by prosecutors March 31. The charges were refiled April 3, and Jacobs was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday.

According to previously filed court documents, the girl had run away from home, and Jacobs allegedly had sex with her at different locations in Olathe, De Soto and Bonner Springs.

He denied the allegation when questioned by detectives.

His bond is set at $75,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over
Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County 2:27

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos