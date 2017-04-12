De Soto man accused of sex crimes involving 15-year-old girl

A 24-year-old De Soto man has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
Dakota Nicholas Jacobs is charged in Johnson County District Court with contributing to a child’s misconduct and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
The alleged crimes occurred in December 2015 and January 2016, according to the complaint filed in court.
The charges were initially filed last August, but were dismissed by prosecutors March 31. The charges were refiled April 3, and Jacobs was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday.
According to previously filed court documents, the girl had run away from home, and Jacobs allegedly had sex with her at different locations in Olathe, De Soto and Bonner Springs.
He denied the allegation when questioned by detectives.
His bond is set at $75,000.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
