Feds seek $1.5 million from KCK roofer for hiring workers who immigrated illegally

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to forfeit nearly $1.5 million from a Kansas City, Kan., roofing company owner who hired illegal immigrants.
Tommy Frank Keaton, who co-owned Century Roofing, pleaded guilty in February to a charge of harboring illegal immigrants.
As part of a plea agreement, the 71-year-old Shawnee resident agreed to forfeit to the government any proceeds from his illegal conduct.
In Wednesday’s motion filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., prosecutors enumerated a total of $1,492,775 that was seized from eight separate bank accounts during the investigation.
They are also seeking the forfeiture of three rifles and ammunition.
Because he is now a convicted felon, Keaton cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.
The crime Keaton pleaded guilty to carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. A sentencing date has not been set.
