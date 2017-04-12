Crime

April 12, 2017 8:53 AM

More than 18,000 child porn images found on Kansas man’s computer

By Tony Rizzo

A Leavenworth County man who possessed a vast collection of child pornography has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Among the images confiscated from 26-year-old Bradley Hilt were two videos that he produced using a girl who was 5 to 7 years old, according to federal prosecutors.

Hilt of Linwood pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to possession and production of child pornography.

In a search of Hilt’s computer, investigators found more than 18,000 still images and 135 videos that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit activity.

As part of a plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a 15-year prison sentence for Hilt. A sentencing date has not been set.

