More than 18,000 child porn images found on Kansas man’s computer

A Leavenworth County man who possessed a vast collection of child pornography has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Among the images confiscated from 26-year-old Bradley Hilt were two videos that he produced using a girl who was 5 to 7 years old, according to federal prosecutors.
Hilt of Linwood pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to possession and production of child pornography.
In a search of Hilt’s computer, investigators found more than 18,000 still images and 135 videos that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit activity.
As part of a plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a 15-year prison sentence for Hilt. A sentencing date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments