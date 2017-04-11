‘Flophouse’ guilty plea nets eight-year federal prison sentence for KC man

A Kansas City man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to paying drug addicts to steal mail and personal identification information that was then used to create counterfeit checks.
Tyler Sutton, 55, of Kansas City, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays to eight years and four months in federal prison without parole.
Sutton also was ordered to pay $39,927 in restitution to his victims.
Federal prosecutors said Sutton used his residence as a “flophouse” where he offered cash and drugs to people who brought him stolen mail, identities, addresses, credit card numbers and bank account information.
Sutton pleaded guilty in September to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possession of counterfeit securities, possession of stolen mail and identity theft.
Co-defendants Gary K. Keesler, 37, and Chad M. Mills, 28, both of Kansas City, and Christopher Hite, 34, of Windsor, Mo., previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and have been sentenced.
