Threatening social media post leads to charges against Harrisonville man

A Harrisonville man was charged with making a terroristic threat after posting to social media that he wanted to shoot up a school.
Levi Henry Schoonover, 18, faces one count of making a third-degree terroristic threat for allegedly posting to Facebook on Saturday: “Feeling like I need to vent all my unsolvable problems. Also feeling like I should shoot up a high school. Decisions.”
Schoonover was charged Monday in Cass County. He reportedly is a former student at Harrisonville High School.
According to court documents, the school’s principal contacted authorities after seeing the post. Court records indicate the principal told police he thought Schoonover’s statements were sincere, and he was concerned for the safety of other students.
Court documents state Schoonover allegedly told police the post was a joke.
A Cass County judge released Schoonover on a signature bond and ordered him to stay away from Harrisonville High School.
Schoonover is scheduled for arraignment June 6.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
