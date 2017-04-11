Man shot during disturbance at Riverside apartment complex

Police were investigating a shooting early Tuesday at a Riverside apartment complex that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.
Police responding to a report of a disturbance about 3:30 a.m. at the North Crest Apartments in the 5100 block of Northwest Gateway Avenue in Riverside, found a man who had been shot, according to WDAF-TV.
The victim told police the alleged shooter was in one of the buildings. When police went to the building, the man surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody, according to WDAF-TV.
Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
