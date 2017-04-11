Crime

April 11, 2017 6:59 AM

Man shot during disturbance at Riverside apartment complex

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a shooting early Tuesday at a Riverside apartment complex that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police responding to a report of a disturbance about 3:30 a.m. at the North Crest Apartments in the 5100 block of Northwest Gateway Avenue in Riverside, found a man who had been shot, according to WDAF-TV.

The victim told police the alleged shooter was in one of the buildings. When police went to the building, the man surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody, according to WDAF-TV.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos