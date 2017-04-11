Crime

April 11, 2017 6:34 AM

Armed robbery at children’s medical center in Kansas City injures two people

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police were searching for the person who injured two people early Tuesday during an armed robbery at St. Luke’s Crittenton Children’s Center in southern Kansas City, according to a police dispatcher.

The attack occurred about 5:50 a.m. at the medical center in the 10900 block of Elm Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available from police. However, KCTV reported that a man robbed an employee outside her car, taking her glasses and purse. The man then reportedly hit her with a hammer.

The extent of injuries were not available.

Police continued to search for the attacker Tuesday morning.

