Armed robbery at children’s medical center in Kansas City injures two people

Police were searching for the person who injured two people early Tuesday during an armed robbery at St. Luke’s Crittenton Children’s Center in southern Kansas City, according to a police dispatcher.
The attack occurred about 5:50 a.m. at the medical center in the 10900 block of Elm Avenue.
Further details were not immediately available from police. However, KCTV reported that a man robbed an employee outside her car, taking her glasses and purse. The man then reportedly hit her with a hammer.
The extent of injuries were not available.
Police continued to search for the attacker Tuesday morning.
