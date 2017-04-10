Two Ottawa High School students arrested in connection with gun found in classroom

Two Ottawa High School students were arrested Monday in connection with a handgun found inside a classroom, according to police.
Police were called to the school shortly after 11 a.m. because a school resource officer was notified that a student had been seen with a handgun, according to a statement from the Ottawa Police Department.
Officers secured the school and learned the student allegedly seen with a gun was on a field trip. During a search of the school, officers found, in an empty classroom, a backpack with a handgun inside.
Police arrested two students, ages 15 and 16, in connection with possible firearms charges. Both students were off school grounds when police took them into custody.
Both students were being held Monday at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. No charges against them had been announced as of Monday night.
Ian Cummings
