Child reportedly struck by car, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at 31st, Prospect

A child struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon was left with serious injuries, according to police and local media reports.
The incident was reported about 5:20 p.m. at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. Police did not immediately confirm the age of the injured pedestrian, but local media reports say the victim was a 4-year-old boy and that two other children were also hit.
Three children under the age of five were hit by a vehicle. @KCTV5 This is a photo of the 4 y/o according to his grandfater. pic.twitter.com/Gvu1NzUU9l— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) April 10, 2017
Police said the car that hit the pedestrian fled the scene, and described it as a light-gray Chevrolet Impala with temporary tags.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments