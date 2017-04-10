Crime

April 10, 2017 6:01 PM

Child reportedly struck by car, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at 31st, Prospect

By Ian Cummings

A child struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon was left with serious injuries, according to police and local media reports.

The incident was reported about 5:20 p.m. at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. Police did not immediately confirm the age of the injured pedestrian, but local media reports say the victim was a 4-year-old boy and that two other children were also hit.

Police said the car that hit the pedestrian fled the scene, and described it as a light-gray Chevrolet Impala with temporary tags.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

