Homicide investigation underway in death of Osawatomie man found on Blue River Road

Police have released the name of a man whose body was found last week in a wooded area along Blue River Road in Kansas City.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
The body of 29-year-old Michael W. Luckey, of Osawatomie, was found shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in 8100 block of Blue River Road. Arriving officers found the body in a wooded area.
Kansas City Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
On Monday, Kansas City police announced the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
