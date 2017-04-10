Crime

April 10, 2017 4:45 PM

Homicide investigation underway in death of Osawatomie man found on Blue River Road

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

Police have released the name of a man whose body was found last week in a wooded area along Blue River Road in Kansas City.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body of 29-year-old Michael W. Luckey, of Osawatomie, was found shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in 8100 block of Blue River Road. Arriving officers found the body in a wooded area.

Kansas City Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

On Monday, Kansas City police announced the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos