Teen charged after shots fired in Olathe; relative allegedly threatened cop with shovel

A teenager arrested after allegedly firing shots in an Olathe neighborhood Saturday was charged Monday with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, among other charges.
A relative of the teen also was accused Monday of threatening a police officer with a shovel during the same incident.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Pasadena Drive. Olathe police said they were called to the area on reports that someone fired multiple gunshots while walking through the neighborhood.
Officers found a male holding a firearm. At one point, an Olathe officer fired his weapon, but no one was injured.
The 16-year-old boy is charged in the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, making a criminal threat, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
A 22-year-old man who lives at the same address as the juvenile and has the same last name was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a shovel, according to court documents.
