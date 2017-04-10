Former Leavenworth prison guard sentenced for smuggling tobacco to inmates

A man who once guarded federal prison inmates will now be serving time behind bars for smuggling tobacco into the penitentiary in Leavenworth.
Marc Buckner, 47, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to three years in federal prison for accepting bribes as a public official.
Buckner, of Kansas City, Kan., previously pleaded guilty to smuggling tobacco and cigarette rolling papers on numerous occasions while working as a guard at the Leavenworth prison.
Buckner used hidden compartments in his shoes to hide the contraband, and was paid $750 each time he smuggled the items, according to terms of his plea agreement.
