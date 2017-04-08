Man in custody after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Olathe police officer

A man was in custody Saturday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a police officer Saturday in Olathe.
The man and the officer exchanged gunfire after police responded to an armed disturbance about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Pasadena Drive.
Police said officers encountered an armed man who randomly fired multiple shots while walking in the neighborhood. An officer fired at the man but didn’t strike him, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody while police continued their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
News Release. pic.twitter.com/DnubK0lulo— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) April 9, 2017
No injuries were reported.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments