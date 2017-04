2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters' Pause

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:12 In January, family of Jessica Runions found a man's body two weekends in a row

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric