Fugitive rape suspect booked in Wyandotte County jail for 2015 case

1:12 In January, family of Jessica Runions found a man's body two weekends in a row Pause

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

0:27 Jury delivers guilty verdict in Overland Park murder of rapper Jurl Carter

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law