Fugitive rape suspect booked in Wyandotte County jail for 2015 case

A 35-year-old fugitive wanted for two years on rape and aggravated battery charges has been booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center.
Adalberto Mata-Beras was jailed Thursday after being charged in April 2015 for a March 29 incident that year at the Woodview Apartments in Kansas City, Kan.
At the time he was charged, police sought help from the public locating him but warned they considered him armed and dangerous.
The March 2015 attack was just one of a string of recent burglaries and assaults at the apartment complex that had put residents on edge, worried about an assailant busting apartments through their balconies and front doors in the complex in the 3100 block of Woodview Ridge Drive.
His jail booking shows charges of interference with a law enforcement officer and obstructing and resisting in a felony case apparently linked to his arrest on Thursday. He was being held Saturday on bonds totaling $1.15 million. He had his first appearance in court Friday and is set for his next appearance Tuesday.
Comments