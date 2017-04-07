$4,000 reward offered in 2014 homicide in Kansas City

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information in the homicide case of a Kansas City man killed three years ago.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in the April 5, 2014, homicide of Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas IV.
Thomas, police said, was shot and killed in the 7100 block of Wayne Avenue after responding to the location after receiving a phone call. Shots were heard while Thomas was outside. He returned to the residence, knocked on the door and collapsed in the doorway.
Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary of the crime.
Thomas’ mother, Monique Willis, recently added money to the existing reward offered by the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments