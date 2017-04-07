Clay County prosecutors charge Smithville man with molesting 5-month-old boy

Clay County prosecutors on Friday charged a 19-year-old man with a sexual assault involving a 5-month-old boy.
Brent R. Porter of Smithville is charged with first-degree statutory sodomy. Powell is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $400,000 cash bond.
The incident reportedly happened Tuesday evening at a residence in Smithville, according to court documents.
Children’s Mercy Hospital alerted Smithville police that the boy had been assaulted.
The victim’s mother said she stepped outside the residence to smoke a cigarette and heard the child screaming. She said she rushed inside and found the child in a bedroom with Porter, court documents stated.
Porter was questioned by police Tuesday and initially said he was changing the boy’s diapers. Porter then admitted to molesting the boy, according to court records.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments