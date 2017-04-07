Overland Park police investigate suspected child enticement at Metcalf bus stop

Overland Park police are investigating a suspected case of child enticement after a girl waiting at a bus stop reported that a man tried to get her to approach his SUV.
Officers were called to the area of the bus stop, near West 140th Street and Metcalf Avenue, about 7 a.m. Friday. The girl told police a man in his late 40s, driving a silver SUV, stopped and asked her to come near his vehicle.
When the girl refused, the man asked for directions to Oklahoma before driving away.
The girl described the man as being white, with a gray and brown beard, wearing a tan muscle shirt and jeans. On the back window of the SUV, she spotted a black sticker of a dog, which looked like a Maltese breed.
Police are circulating a surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle.
Overland Park police are investigating and asked anyone with information to call the Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments