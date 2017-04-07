Man tells Raytown police he was kidnapped and beaten by men seeking drugs and cash

A man told Raytown police Thursday that he had been kidnapped by men who beat him with handguns as they demanded drugs and money.
The victim said two men abducted him in the 9000 block of East Missouri 350 about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The kidnappers demanded drugs and money from the victim before forcing him into his own vehicle. They then drove him to a wooded area in Kansas City and hit him in the head with handguns multiple times.
The two attackers left the area in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him behind, according to police. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was treated by medical workers at the scene.
The vehicle was described as a green 1997 Honda CR-V.
Raytown police are investigating the case and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
