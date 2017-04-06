Crime

April 6, 2017 7:09 PM

Greenwood, Mo., man charged with statutory rape, sodomy

By Toriano Porter

A Greenwood, Mo., man is in custody in Jackson County after being accused of rape and sodomy of a minor.

Richard Woodbridge, 32, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree statutory rape. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor in March.

Woodbridge was also charged in a separate case from 2011, including one count of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

In that case, Woodbridge is accused of having deviate sex with a child under the age of 14.

A judge set Woodbridge’s bond at $100,000.

According to online court records, Woodridge was still in custody Thursday evening. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779

