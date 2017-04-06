Teen is sentenced for sex assaults at Shawnee Mission East High School

A teenager charged last year with sexually assaulting two girls at Shawnee Mission East High School was sentenced to probation Thursday.
The 15-year-old Leawood boy pleaded guilty last December in the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court to two felony counts of aggravated battery.
As part of a plea agreement, he was ordered to serve 10 days in detention followed by two years of probation.
He will also be listed on the Kansas offender registry for five years. Because of his age and the level of crime, his name will not be available to the public, but law enforcement agencies will have access to the information.
The charges stemmed from incidents last Sept. 14 at the school in Prairie Village in which two girls reported that they had been grabbed and touched inappropriately.
News of the reported assault prompted an outpouring of support for the victim from other students. Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission East and other schools throughout the area wore black one day in September to express their support for the victim.
The boy was also charged with exposing himself to a girl at another school in 2015. He was not initially charged in that incident until after the incidents at Shawnee Mission East were reported.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments