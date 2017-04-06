Crime

April 6, 2017 8:59 AM

KC residents awakened to banging on their door followed by a gunshot

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City residents said they were awakened early Thursday when someone banged on their front door and then fired a single gunshot into their home.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of East 84th Terrace. The victims said they were asleep when they heard someone banging on their door. They then heard a gunshot. The bullet went through the front door and hit a closet wall.

No one was hurt. Police searched the area but did not find the shooter.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

