Authorities identify victim of fatal Raytown shooting

Authorities released the identity of a man who died after he was shot Monday morning in Raytown.
Jarron Floyd, 34, of Raytown, died at a hospital after police found him unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound about 8:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Raytown Road.
Police did not announce a motive for the shooting or release suspect information; however, the incident is still under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter
