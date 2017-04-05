Crime

April 5, 2017 5:26 PM

Authorities identify victim of fatal Raytown shooting

By Toriano Porter

Authorities released the identity of a man who died after he was shot Monday morning in Raytown.

Jarron Floyd, 34, of Raytown, died at a hospital after police found him unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound about 8:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Raytown Road.

Police did not announce a motive for the shooting or release suspect information; however, the incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

