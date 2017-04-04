Raytown police trying to locate driver of SUV that struck bicyclist

Investigators in Raytown are trying to locate a vehicle involved in a collision that injured a bicyclist.
The incident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff when a white SUV collided with a bicycle.
The driver of the SUV left the scene before officers arrived. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the SUV to call 816-737-6112.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
