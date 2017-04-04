Raytown carjacking suspect arrested after brief pursuit in Kansas City

A man suspected of carjacking a female at an education and conference center in Raytown was arrested after a brief pursuit in Kansas City.
According to Raytown police, the carjacking occurred about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Raytown Schools Education and Conference Center at 10750 E. Missouri 350.
The victim told police the man followed her from the building to her car, pointed a handgun at her and demanded car keys.
Police in Kansas City located a man driving the victim’s vehicle a short time later.
After a short pursuit, the man crashed into a building in the 2600 block of Truman Road, police said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for observation.
Authorities did not release the man’s name or his condition.
No injuries were reported in the carjacking incident.
