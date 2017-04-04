KC man charged in shooting death of his uncle

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 36-year-old man in the shooting death of his uncle following an altercation inside the east Kansas City residence they shared.
Tirrell A. Middleton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Samuel Lloyd, 54. Middleton had been charged Sunday with illegal firearm possession in the incident.
Kansas City police said Lloyd died at a hospital after he was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Norwood Avenue on Kansas City’s far east side.
According to court records, police found Lloyd in the basement of the home with a gunshot wound. Three .380 caliber shell casings were found in the basement. A short time later, officers arrested a man matching the description of the alleged shooter.
The man told the arresting officers, “What you’re looking for is in my pocket.”
Officers found a black and silver Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun in the man’s right jacket pocket. A witness told investigators that the man they arrested lived in the residence with Lloyd.
A witness told investigators that prior to the shooting, they heard the slide of a gun being racked coming from the man’s bedroom. The witness later heard five or six gunshots coming from the basement where the Lloyd was living.
After the shooting, Middleton allegedly told the witness, “He shot at me, so I shot him. Call (victim) an ambulance.”
The witness reportedly said Middleton then changed his clothes and left the residence.
Another witness allegedly said Middleton had previously threatened to shoot Lloyd.
Middleton later told investigators that Lloyd was his biological uncle. He reportedly confronted Lloyd in the basement of the residence. During the confrontation, Lloyd fired at him, Middleton allegedly said. He reportedly said he was armed and shot back at Lloyd.
The men then fought. Middleton reportedly took the handgun away from Lloyd. He then allegedly shot Lloyd in the stomach.
Middleton later allegedly showed investigators where he disposed of the handgun after the shooting, according to court records.
