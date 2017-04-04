KC woman arrested after report of drive-by shooting

A Kansas City woman was arrested early Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street.
Officers responded to a call of a armed disturbance just after 10 p.m. Officers were told the assailant was armed and several gunshots were fired into the occupied residence. No one was harmed.
After a canvas of the area, officers located the shooter inside a vehicle.
Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available but it appeared the suspect knew the occupants of the residence.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments