Crime

April 4, 2017 11:57 AM

KC woman arrested after report of drive-by shooting

By Glenn E. Rice

A Kansas City woman was arrested early Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street.

Officers responded to a call of a armed disturbance just after 10 p.m. Officers were told the assailant was armed and several gunshots were fired into the occupied residence. No one was harmed.

After a canvas of the area, officers located the shooter inside a vehicle.

Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available but it appeared the suspect knew the occupants of the residence.

Charges have not yet been filed.

