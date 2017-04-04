Crime

April 4, 2017 11:31 AM

Police seek witness after armed robber steals cash from Subway in Lawrence

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

After brandishing a handgun and stealing cash from a Subway in Lawrence, a fleeing gunman may have fired shots outside the business.

The Lawrence Police Department reported no one was injured in the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at the Subway at 1601 W. 23rd St.

The gunman, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, entered the Subway and demanded money, Lawrence police say. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the gunman fled southbound behind the building, a male bystander pursued him. It has not been confirmed if the gunman fired the shots, or if they were fired in a separate incident.

Investigators wish to speak with a patron who witnessed the armed robbery inside Subway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7501.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Human bones found in Cass County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos