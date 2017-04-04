Police seek witness after armed robber steals cash from Subway in Lawrence

After brandishing a handgun and stealing cash from a Subway in Lawrence, a fleeing gunman may have fired shots outside the business.
The Lawrence Police Department reported no one was injured in the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at the Subway at 1601 W. 23rd St.
The gunman, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, entered the Subway and demanded money, Lawrence police say. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
As the gunman fled southbound behind the building, a male bystander pursued him. It has not been confirmed if the gunman fired the shots, or if they were fired in a separate incident.
Investigators wish to speak with a patron who witnessed the armed robbery inside Subway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7501.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments