Police seek help solving a string of Olathe business burglaries

Surveillance video captured a suspect who allegedly burglarized several businesses in Olathe.
Businesses in the 15900 block of South Mur-Len Road were burglarized March 8, and the Olathe Police Department Monday released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying the person.
The suspect was seen wearing a hoodie with a large white “N” on the front. The person’s car was also caught on camera.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
