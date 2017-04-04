Crime

April 4, 2017 8:53 AM

Police seek help solving a string of Olathe business burglaries

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Surveillance video captured a suspect who allegedly burglarized several businesses in Olathe.

Businesses in the 15900 block of South Mur-Len Road were burglarized March 8, and the Olathe Police Department Monday released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying the person.

The suspect was seen wearing a hoodie with a large white “N” on the front. The person’s car was also caught on camera.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

