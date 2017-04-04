Crime

35-year prison sentence for KCK meth trafficker in U.S. illegally

By Tony Rizzo

A man in the United States illegally has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Kansas City, Kan.

Juan Antonio Herrera-Zamora, 33, was sentenced Monday after he was found guilty last year in federal court on drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession charges.

The charges against Herrera-Zamora, a citizen of Mexico, involved a 26-pound shipment of the drug that was brought to the Kansas City area hidden inside a car’s spare tire.

He was arrested at a Kansas City, Kan., tire shop where the drugs were unloaded.

Law enforcement officers found a gun hidden in a baby’s diaper bag when he was arrested.

