Man sentenced for 2014 robbery of Prairie Village bank

A Kansas City man was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in federal prison for robbing a Prairie Village bank.
Darrell Hunter, 51, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to robbing the United Missouri Bank at 6900 Mission Road the day after Christmas 2014.
Hunter used a deposit slip to write a note demanding money. He took money and fled the bank.
He was identified later after authorities released surveillance photos from the robbery.
